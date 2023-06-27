ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: A look at ticket pricing, ticket booking, reservations for matches

ICC Cricket World Cup ticket reservation: The ICC has announced the schedule of the Cricket World Cup, the much-awaited sports event of the year, which will kickstart exactly 100 days from now. The tournament will begin on October 5 with defending champions England taking on last edition's runner-up New Zealand in the opener in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Cricket enthusiasts have already started searching about how to secure tickets for the top matches, including India vs Pakistan, which will be played in Ahmedabad on October 15.

Here's how to book ICC World Cup 2023 tickets online

The ICC has confirmed that the World Cup's 48 matches would be held at 12 different sites around the country.

The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on October 5 and conclude on November 19, will be played at different stadiums in India -- Narendra Modi Stadium, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Assam Cricket Association Stadium, Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Holkar Stadium, Eden Gardens, Wankhede Stadium, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, and Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

The tickets for the ICC World Cup will soon be available online, according to a report in The Economic Times. Cricket enthusiasts and fans can pre-book their ICC world cup 2023 tickets from the official ICC Cricket World Cup website or its app.

Besides, tickets will also be available on Bookmyshow, Paytm, Paytm Insiders. The tickets will mostly be available online and will have limited offline sales.

The price range for the tickets will be between Rs 500 and Rs 10,000 per ticket. The prices will depend on the venue and the match.

India’s full schedule

Rohit Sharma-led Team India will face the Australian team on October 8 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. India will face a stiff challenge from New Zealand in Dharamsala and England at Lucknow. Their much-awaited match against Pakistan will be played at Ahmedabad on October 15.

India's matches in World Cup 2023

INDIA vs AUSTRALIA: October 8, Chennai

INDIA vs AFGHANISTAN: October 11, Delhi

INDIA vs PAKISTAN: October 15, Ahmedabad

INDIA vs BANGLADESH: October 19, Pune

INDIA vs New Zealand: October 22, Dharamshala

INDIA vs ENGLAND: October 29, Lucknow

INDIA vs QF2: November 2, Mumbai

INDIA vs SOUTH AFRICA: November 5, Kolkata

IND vs QF1: November 11, Bengaluru

The full schedule

The world's largest cricket stadium will also play host to the final on November 19, with the two semifinals to be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium and Kolkata's Eden Gardens on November 15 and 16, respectively.

The warm-up matches will take place from September 29 to October 3. Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram in addition to Hyderabad will host the warm-up matches from 29 September to 3 October.

England vs New Zealand | October 5 | Ahmedabad

Pakistan vs Qualifier 1 | October 6 | Hyderabad

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan | October 7 | Dharamsala

South Africa vs Qualifier 2 | October 7 | Delhi

India vs Australia | October 8 | Chennai

New Zealand vs Qualifier 1 | October 9 | Hyderabad

England vs Bangladesh | October 10 | Dharamsala

India vs Afghanistan | October 11 | Delhi

Pakistan vs Qualifier 2 | October 12 | Hyderabad

Australia vs South Africa | October 13 | Lucknow

England vs Afghanistan | October 14 | Delhi

New Zealand vs Bangladesh | October 14 | Chennai

India vs Pakistan | October 15 | Ahmedabad

Australia vs Qualifier 2 | October 16 | Lucknow

South Africa vs Qualifier 1 | October 17 | Dharamsala

New Zealand vs Afghanistan | October 18 | Chennai

India vs Bangladesh | October 19 | Pune

Australia vs Pakistan | October 20 | Bengaluru

England vs South Africa | October 21 | Mumbai

Qualifier 1 vs Qualifier 2 | October 21 | Lucknow

India vs New Zealand | October 22 | Dharamsala

Pakistan vs Afghanistan | October 23 | Chennai

South Africa vs Bangladesh | October 24 | Mumbai

Australia vs Qualifier 1 | October 25 | Delhi

England vs Qualifier 2 | October 26 | Bengaluru

Pakistan vs South Africa | October 27 | Chennai

Qualifier 1 vs Bangladesh | October 28 | Kolkata

Australia vs New Zealand | October 28 | Dharamsala

India vs England | October 29 | Lucknow

Afghanistan vs Qualifier 2 | October 30 | Pune

Pakistan vs Bangladesh | October 31 | Kolkata

New Zealand vs South Africa | November 1 | Pune

India vs Qualifier 2 | November 2 | Mumbai

Qualifier 1 vs Afghanistan | November 3 | Lucknow

England vs Australia | November 4 | Ahmedabad

New Zealand vs Pakistan | November 4 | Bengaluru

India vs South Africa | November 5 | Kolkata

Bangladesh vs Qualifier 2 | November 6 | Delhi

Australia vs Afghanistan | November 7 | Mumbai

England vs Qualifier 1 | November 8 | Pune

New Zealand vs Qualifier 2 | November 9 | Bengaluru

South Africa vs Afghanistan | November 10 | Ahmedabad

India vs Qualifier 1 | November 11 | Bengaluru

England vs Pakistan | November 12 | Kolkata

Australia vs Bangladesh | November 12 | Pune

Semifinal 1 | November 15 | Mumbai

Semifinal 2 | November 16 | Kolkata

Final | November 19 | Ahmedabad

