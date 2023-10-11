ICC World Cup 2023 India vs Pakistan, Bangladesh: BCCI to issue more tickets, sale to open on Wednesday

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday said it would issue additional tickets for the blockbuster World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan, scheduled for October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The sale of tickets will go live from 8 pm IST on Wednesday.

Last week, BCCI had said that they would release 14,000 extra tickets for the high-octane match between India and Pakistan. The group stage match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan is one of the most anticipated matches of the World Cup 2023. This would be the first time the cricketing giants will meet in India since their intense clash during the 2016 T20 World Cup in Kolkata.

The BCCI has added another round of sales of tickets will be done for India's match against Bangladesh at the MCA Stadium in Pune scheduled for Thursday, October 19.

This is the fourth phase of ticket sales for the India vs Pakistan match, The ticket window will open on October 11 at 8 PM IST for both games on the official ICC website https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com. The link will take the enthusiasts to BookMyShow for the final seat selection and payment process.

The ticket-booking process for the India vs Pakistan match has not been as the expectations of the viewers. After the initial sale of tickets, BCCI released 4,00,000 tickets in the second phase, and 14,000 tickets in the third phase.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has a capacity of 1,30,000 and Indian fans are expected to fill the stadium to cheer for India against their arch-rivals in the Saturday match.

India and Pakistan have met seven times in World Cups over the years. India has triumphed in each of the seven situations, including in T20 World Cups.

However, Pakistan defeated India in 2021, however, India in the 2022 edition dismissed Pakistan yet again, reasserting their dominance over their arch-rivals.

India will also be hosting a musical ceremony before the India vs Pakistan game, where legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Rajnikanth, and Amitabh Bachchan are expected to be present.