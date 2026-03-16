'IDF will win': Netanyahu posts second video amid death rumours

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has shared a new video on the social media platform X.

Also read: 'At least three more weeks of war': Israel lays out plans as strikes hit Iran

The footage, posted from Netanyahu’s official account, shows the Israeli leader walking through Jerusalem and speaking with civilians.

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שומרים על ההנחיות ומנצחים ביחד >> pic.twitter.com/HC5w3PqKuV — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 16, 2026

In the clip, Netanyahu is seen chatting with people around him and admiring the surroundings.

“How beautiful. Thank you very much. Thank you. Good. Let's soak up some sun,” Netanyahu says.

During the interaction, he notices a dog nearby and asks its owner about it.

“Whose dog is this? What breed?” he asks.

The woman replies, “Canaanite-Israeli.”

The Canaan Dog, also known as the Canaanite-Israeli dog, is recognised as Israel’s national dog breed.

Netanyahu continues speaking with the group gathered around him.

“Canaanite-Israeli, well done. It's also good for her to get out a bit. It's good for all of you. Did you come out to get some air?” he says.

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As the conversation continues, the prime minister also refers to the security situation.

“Of course, as long as there is a protected space nearby,” he adds.

When a woman nearby tells him that a safe space is close, Netanyahu responds, “Great, that's what's most important. The IDF will win, and we will protect ourselves.”

The video surfaced as speculation about Netanyahu’s alleged death began circulating widely on social media following the latest escalation in the Israel-Iran conflict.

The rumours intensified after reports that Iran might retaliate by targeting Israel’s prime minister as US-Israeli strikes on Tehran had killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The claims gained traction after users began closely analysing a video posted from Netanyahu’s official social media accounts. Some users claimed the footage appeared to show the prime minister with six fingers.

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However, the speculation was later debunked.

Earlier in the day, the café named The Sataf also posted images on Instagram showing Netanyahu having coffee during a visit to the establishment along with members of his office.

“We were very happy to host the Prime Minister and his office in Sataf today! Know which bakery to visit,” the café wrote alongside the pictures.

The establishment also included a message expressing hope for peace amid the ongoing regional conflict.

“The main thing is that beautiful and quiet days will come! We send from here a big hug to the men and women of the reserves (and their families), the IDF and the Security and Rescue Forces,” the café added.

Israel’s Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, also dismissed speculation surrounding a viral video that allegedly showed Netanyahu at a café, calling the claims misinformation.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu is alive. I saw him personally when I was in Israel more than once. This video at the cafe is not AI-fabricated. There is a lot of disinformation,” Azar said.