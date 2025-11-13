‘If I don’t punch in at 9 am, half-day loss': Ex-Google employee’s honest post on UAE's work culture goes viral

A Google employee who was earning over ₹7 lakh a month in Abu Dhabi has gone viral on Instagram after opening up about why he walked away from a tax-free, high-paying job in the UAE to return to India. His honest post — about work culture, leadership gaps, and personal values — has struck a chord with professionals across the region.

“It took five months for my UAE job visa to come through… and only three months for me to realise the place wasn’t for me,” he wrote on Instagram. Sharing what didn’t work for him, he said, “In India, I’d gotten used to self-accountability — focusing on outcomes, not attendance. That flexibility didn’t exist there. If I don’t punch in at 9 AM, it’s a half-day loss (sic).”

He went on to describe the country’s growing but still developing tech scene. “UAE excels at infrastructure and physical development, but the digital product culture felt young. Money wasn’t the issue… mindset was. Conversations around design thinking often met resistance,” he wrote.

Another dealbreaker for him was what he called leadership bias. “Many top roles were based more on nationality than on merit, which made it hard for genuine expertise to thrive,” he said.

Eventually, he decided to quit and move back home. “After reflecting deeply, I realised… money is something, but not everything. So, I stepped away,” he said.

Despite that, he made it clear he still has a soft spot for the UAE. “The UAE remains an incredible place — a land full of ambition, safety, and opportunity… and honestly, some of the best food standards I’ve ever experienced. Even a simple cup of curd there will make you question our loyalty to FSSAI,” he added.

His post resonated with hundreds who shared similar experiences of life in the Gulf.

One user wrote, “As someone who worked six days a week for a year in Abu Dhabi, I completely agree. My schedule was 7 am to 8 pm with a 3-hour lunch break, six days a week. I was stuck in a contract, so I had to stay that long before I could quit. I’m so glad I did. Everyone around me had their own reasons to stay, but I had none. I just wanted to see it for myself. I learned a lot — if I hadn’t done it, it might’ve always stayed in my mind as a what-if.”

Another person commented, “All the points you mentioned are absolutely valid and reflect the realities of work culture across much of the Middle East.”

A third added, “Everybody thinks getting a job in the UAE means great income and tax-free savings. Nobody mentions the hard side of life. When you reach a point of financial security, you need to call a spade a spade!”

Many also agreed about the pressure-cooker work culture. “I totally relate to the design thinking part. Working hours are crazy, and delivery expectations are insane — there’s this notion that a young team should keep churning things out nonstop. Right now, money’s the need, but hopefully someday it won’t just be about that,” one user wrote.