'If the Gucci bags were real then people would be flying on...': Flight attendant's dig at fake Gucci bags wins internet

Even though they are very important, flight announcements frequently fail to catch people's attention, especially frequent flyers. A cabin crew member went viral for his sassy take on safety instructions and flight information in an effort to liven up the routine announcements.

The well-liked Twitter account NowThis (@nowthisnews) posted a video of the humorous safety instructions from the flight attendants on Friday.

The unnamed flight attendant cracks jokes in this video about everything from how to use oxygen masks in an emergency to when the flight is expected to arrive at its destination.

‘If you are traveling with more than one child, first of all, why, sweetie? We’re going to Puerto Rico.’



This sassy flight attendant is going viral for his tongue-in-cheek safety instructions while his plane was stuck on the tarmac due to delays. pic.twitter.com/lxD6kar7vV — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 19, 2023

“Sit back and relax or stand up and be tense. I don’t care. We are going to take you to Puerto Rico anyway.” In between his announcements, he adds, “If you don’t find anything about what I just said funny then look up the world ‘humor’ and add that to your personality,” he says in between announcements.

He makes remarks about the travellers' fake Gucci bags while discussing the proper way to store luggage. He quips ironically that if the Gucci bags were real, people would be travelling on high-end airlines like Delta instead of budget airlines like the one in use right now.

"Booking my flight to Puerto Rico & hoping I get lucky enough to watch his comedy tour live!" wrote one Twitter user in response to this video. "I would book a trip to Puerto Rico specifically for a flight with him on this plane," said another.

