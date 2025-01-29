‘If you want to hide...’: Anupam Mittal backs out after startup founders disclose tax evasion on Shark Tank India 4

The latest episode of Shark Tank India Season 4 featured RBD Machine Tools, an innovative agri-machinery startup founded by brothers Devendra Kumar Tailor and Bhupendra Kumar Tailor from a small village in Rajasthan.

The brothers introduced their company, RBD, explaining that they named it in honor of their grandfather. They told the judges that their unique selling propositions are providing safe, affordable farming equipment and utilising social media to directly market to customers.

When Namita Thapar inquired about their annual profits, one of the brothers said, “We declare a different amount, but we make more than that.” This raised concerns among the judges, who questioned the reasoning behind this approach.

Anupam Mittal explained that tax evasion is wrong and could prevent them from securing loans through government schemes. “If you keep hiding your profits, sure, your company will grow, but it won’t develop an enterprise value,” said Kunal Bahl, who withdrew from the deal because of the tax evasion issue. He expressed admiration for the brothers but added, “I can’t trust your numbers. If this issue didn’t exist, I would’ve invested.”

The brothers explained that they follow the guidance of their chartered accountant and reinvest more money into the business. “If we hire an expert, who we believe to be more knowledgeable than us in a certain field, we will trust them and follow their recommendations,” Bhupendra clarified.

Anupam Mittal and Kunal Bahl pointed out the importance of paying taxes to build a solid business foundation and increase the company’s equity value. Aman Gupta also advised them to clear their outstanding taxes and penalties for smoother growth. Despite these concerns, the company’s customer-focused model and the fact that 100% of sales are handled via their call centers left a positive impression on the panel.

The brothers projected their recent achievements, including viral YouTube videos and impressive sales figures — Rs 9.34 crore for FY 24-25 (until September), Rs 14.37 crore for FY 23-24, and a projected Rs 22-25 crore for FY 24-25.

Namita Thapar praised their entrepreneurial spirit, saying, “Aap ne MBA nahi kiya, par aap bade bade MBA waalon ki chutti kar doge.”

Judges Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal were particularly impressed with how well the brothers understood social media. Bhupendra and Devendra showcased their YouTube channel, which has over 160,000 subscribers. The judges were impressed with their ability to market their products effectively and the clarity with which they ran their operations.

While Anupam, Kunal, and Aman decided to back out, Ritesh Agarwal and Namita Thapar were willing to proceed, on the condition that the brothers settle their overdue taxes, including penalties. They offered Rs 50 lakh for 1% equity, along with Rs 50 lakh as a loan at 9% interest, payable after five years. The brothers agreed to the deal and walked away delighted.