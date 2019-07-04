IGU Result 2019: Indira Gandhi University declares UG, PG re-evaluation results; here's how to check score

Indira Gandhi University (IGU), Rewari, has declared the IGU Result 2019 for its undergraduate (ug) and postgraduate (pg) re-evaluation exams. The annual re-evaluation result 2019 declared by IGU not only includes the IGU result for the UG and PG courses of the varsity but also includes IGU result 2019 for MCA semester exams held in December 2018. The IGU re-evaluation result 2019 can be accessed online and checked on the official website of IGU- igu.ac.in.

It may be noted that for the convenience of the students, the university has published the IGU re-evaluation result 2019 and MCA semester exam results in a PDF format. This means that students will no longer have to enter their details like name and roll number as the IGU re-evaluation result 2019 for all the students will be displayed directly on the PDF list. The students just need to find their name in the search box while accessing the IGU re-evaluation result 2019.

Here's how to check IGU Re-evaluation Result 2019:

Step-1: Visit the official website of IGU.

Step-2: Click on the Results tab in the Menu bar.

Step-3: Choose the relevant link- UG/PG Re-evaluation Result/ MCA Semester Results.

Step-4: Now, open the PDF file for the course chosen.

Step-5: Check your result through your name or roll number. Use the search box for convenience.

Step-6: IGU Re-evaluation Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step-7: Download the result and take a print out for future references.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

