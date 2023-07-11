‘I'm a vegetarian now, love Hindu customs,' says Pak woman who came to India to be with UP man she met on PUBG

Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman who entered India illegally with her four children to reunite with her lover, Sachin, in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, said that she has wholeheartedly embraced Indian culture and doesn’t want to return to Pakistan.

The couple's love story, which originated during their interactions on the popular mobile game PUBG in 2019, has sparked curiosity and excitement among many.

Seema Haider, accompanied by her children, clandestinely crossed the border into India through Nepal and began living with Sachin in a rented apartment located in Greater Noida's Rabupura area.

However, their journey took an unexpected turn when Seema was arrested on July 4 for entering India without a visa. Sachin, who assisted her in the process, was also apprehended. Subsequently, both individuals were granted bail on Friday.

During an interview with India Today, Seema Haider disclosed the changes she has made to assimilate into Indian society. Her daily routine now involves wearing a Radhe-Radhe strap around her neck, offering greetings with folded hands, seeking blessings by touching the feet of elders, and engaging in prayer.

Seema added that she has adopted a vegetarian lifestyle like Sachin’s family and also embraced Hinduism.

She firmly expressed her lack of desire to return to Pakistan, as she fears that she would be stoned to death.

Although her children have the option to return to Pakistan, they have chosen to remain with their mother in India. Seema revealed that her first husband, Ghulam, has been absent from her life since 2020, coinciding with the blossoming of her relationship with Sachin.

During her interview, she recounted instances of abuse suffered at the hands of Ghulam, including an incident where chilli powder was thrown on her face. Seema professed her overwhelming love for Sachin, stating that he is now her husband, and expressed her happiness with him.

Seema's children have also embraced Sachin as a paternal figure, further solidifying the bonds within their new family.

Numerous well-wishers have visited Seema at her in-laws' residence, offering financial assistance to support her new life in India.

(With inputs from Shams Tahir Khan)

