'I'm beyond excited': Lauren Gottlieb to perform on RRR Song Naatu Naatu 

The craze for Naatu Naatu song is far from over as dancer Lauren Gottlieb announced that she will perform on the popular song from RRR at the 95th Academy Awards.



She took to Instagram to show her excitement to perform on Naatu Naatu song. "SPECIAL NEWS!!! I'm performing on Naatu Naatu at the OSCARS!!!!!! I'm beyond excited to perform on the most prestigious stage in the world. Wish me luck!!!," Gottlieb captioned the post.



Gottlieb was a runner-up in Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa season 6, and has worked in films such as ABCD: Any Body Can Dance (2013).



Sharing her happiness on Naatu Naatu winning an Oscar, Gottlieb told ETimes in an interview, “The first time I watched the film was last year at my aunt’s house in India. We both started dancing like crazy. So, when I got the call for the Oscars, I called her up and asked her if she remembered how we danced to the song in her house and then broke the news to her that I was performing to this song on the biggest stage in the world. I think the odds of Naatu Naatu winning are huge. I will dance like crazy backstage if they win!”



MM Keeravani composed Naatu Naatu for SS Rajamouli's RRR. It has been nominated for the Oscar for Best Original Song in 2023. Naatu Naatu is the first Indian song to receive an Oscar nomination.



Singers of Naatu Naatu Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will also perform the song live in their Oscar debut. Naatu Naatu has been nominated in the Original Song category at the 95th Academy Awards 2023.



In this category, Naatu Naatu is competing against Applause (Tell It like a Woman); Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick); This is a Life (Everything Everywhere All at Once); and Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever).



The song, featuring RRR’s lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan, was released in Hindi as Naacho Naacho, in Tamil as Naattu Koothu, in Malayalam as Karinthol, and in Kannada as Halli Naatu. The song’s Hindi version has been sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra.

The mass anthem was shot at the Mariinsky Palace or the Ukrainian Presidential Palace in Kyiv, months before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

