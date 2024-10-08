'I’m called useless': Govt bank employee gets 30-35 calls everyday, shares frustration over constant target pressure

A government bank employee has revealed the immense pressure he faces in his job, receiving up to 30-35 calls a day to meet targets and being constantly reminded of his perceived "uselessness."

Speaking about immense work pressure, the employee, who requested anonymity, told ThePrint, "I feel like I'm a call centre employee...From 9 am I receive calls from all kinds of people in the management." He added, "Minimum 30-35 calls every day...half of which will give targets and rest reminding me that I am useless."

He described the constant barrage of calls from superiors, demanding updates on targets and performance. The relentless pressure, coupled with long working hours and a lack of work-life balance, has taken a toll on their mental and physical health.

In May, a video of a Canara Bank manager reprimanding employees during a Zoom meeting went viral on social media. The manager stated, "I don't care about my family; my priority is Canara Bank. Let this be clear to everyone: if work isn't being done from Monday to Saturday, then on holidays—whether it's Saturday, Sunday, or any other day—if you fail to respond, the situation will change for everyone, whether you're an officer, chief manager, or AGM."

At 35, he's looking into a 2005 loan case where the borrower missed payments—just one of the many extra tasks on his plate. Alongside this, his duties involve calling borrowers, attending court hearings, and meeting customers.

As a manager, his primary responsibilities are opening high-net-worth individual (HNI) accounts, overseeing daily operations, and promoting loans and other financial products.