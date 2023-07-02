IMD issues 'extremely heavy rain' alert for these two states till July 5

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has on Sunday issued an "extremely heavy rain" alert for Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka till July 5. The weather department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls over parts of South India during the next five days. The heaviest rainfall is expected to occur in Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, and Telangana.

IMD said that light/moderate scattered to widespread rainfall is expected to happen in the region during the next 5 days. "Isolated heavy to heavy rainfall is likely to happen over South Interior Karnataka, Coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe during next 5 days; over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 3 to 5 July with extremely heavy falls over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka on July 4 and over Kerala & Mahe on 4 & 5 July," the weather department said in a press note.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also expected to happen over Telangana on July 4 & 5; over Rayalaseema 3 to 5; over North Interior Karnataka 4 & 6 and over Lakshadweep on 4 July, the weather department added.

If we look district wise, extremely heavy rainfall is expected in Uttar Kannada, Shimoga, Udupi, Dakshin Kannada, Kodagu and Kannur on July 3.

On July 4, extremely heavy rainfall is expected in Uttar Kannada, Shimoga, Udupi, Dakshin Kannada, Kodagu, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kasargod, Chikmanglur, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam and Idukki. The same districts are likely to witness extremely heavy rainfall on July 5.

Meanwhile, IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand for the next four to five days. Isolated parts of Uttarakhand are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall till July 6. The Met department has also forecast light rainfall in Delhi-NCR over the next two days, followed by light to moderate rains for the next three days.

The weather department has also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls over parts of Northeast India and Bihar during the next five days. The heaviest rainfall is expected to occur in Assam and Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh.

“Heavy to Very Heavy falls is likely to happen over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 5 days and over Bihar 02nd & 03rd with extremely heavy falls over Assam & Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 02 & 03 July. Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over Gangetic West Bengal on 02 & 03; over Jharkhand on 03 & 04 and over Odisha during 03 - 06 July,” IMD said.

