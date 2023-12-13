IMD issues fog alert for Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and THESE states for next two days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fog alert for several states till December 15. According to an IMD statement, dense fog is very likely in isolated pockets over north Punjab, north Haryana and north Uttar Pradesh during December 13-15, and over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram as well as Tripura on December 13 and 14.

IMD further forecasted that a fresh spell of rainfall is likely to commence over south Peninsular India from December 16. Hailstorms are also likely in isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh on December 13, the IMD statement mentioned.

Furthermore, the weather department has informed that a cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Arabian Sea in lower tropospheric levels.

Weather update: IMD issues rainfall warning in several states

According to IMD, light to moderate rainfall at isolated to some places accompanied with isolated thunderstorm, lightning is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on December 13.

Moreover, light to moderate rainfall at some to many places accompanied with isolated thunderstorm, lightning or gusty winds is very likely over Kerala and Mahe as well as Tamil Nadu on December 16.

Cold wave in Uttar Pradesh

As temperature continues to dip in most parts of North India, the Uttar Pradesh government has allocated Rs 120 crore to the Relief Department to deal with the cold wave. The money will be utilised for providing temporary accommodation, food, clothing and medical facilities to people, according to an ANI report.

The IMD had earlier briefed about cold waves in the country during winter season and said, "The occurrence of cold waves over the north, northwest, central east and northeast parts of the country during the upcoming winter season (December 2023 to February 2024) is likely to remain below normal."

Also Read: ITR filing: 63% of taxpayers stick to old tax regime, finds survey

Also Read: 'Explain biggest money heist since 1947': Congress targets Adani to take a dig at PM Modi