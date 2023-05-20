IMD issues heat wave alert in 7 states from today; details here

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that northwest, central and east India are likely to witness heat waves with an increase in temperature by 2 to 4 degree Celsius in the next few days. The heat wave alert has been issued for seven states.



Heatwave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Uttar Pradesh and Gangetic West Bengal from May 20-22, Jharkhand from May 21-23, south Haryana, West Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh from May 21-22 and north Madhya Pradesh on May 21, the weather department said in a press note.



The warning for hot and humid weather has been issued for Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Maharashtra's Konkan area.



"Due to humid air and high temperature, hot and discomforting weather is very likely over Odisha during next five days; Konkan region from May 20-22; and over Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala on May 20-21," IMD said.



On May 19, maximum temperatures were in the range of 40-42°C over many parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Marathwada, Vidarbha, Telangana and over some parts of Gujarat state, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and north Interior Odisha.



Maximum temperatures are said to "very likely rise by 2-4°C over northwest India" during the next three days, and by "2-3°C over central India" over the next two days, according to the IMD.



The sweltering summer temperatures are likely to drop once the Southwest Monsoon arrives next month. The rain-laden monsoon winds have progressed towards the Southeast Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands and South Andaman Sea, according to the meteorological department.



Heat wave conditions have been proclaimed in the plains, where local temperatures are predicted to exceed 40 degrees Celsius. Furthermore, temperatures soar by 5-6 degrees Celsius above typical for the region.

