IMD issues orange alert for these districts in Maharashtra, heavy rain expected in Mumbai

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued an orange alert for three districts in Maharashtra, including Pune and Raigad for June 30.

It has issued a yellow alert for five districts today, including Mumbai, and three districts for Saturday. The Met department has said moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in the alerted areas during the day.

Mumbai has recorded more than 95 per cent of rain in the last six days despite a late onset of monsoon. The Maharashtra capital has been witnessing waterlogging and traffic jams due to heavy rain. The met department said more rain is in store and has predicted an intense rain spell on Friday. The southwest monsoon made its onset over Mumbai on June 25 as against the usual date of June 11.

“Moderate to intense rain spell very likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai, adjoining Thane, and Palghar districts during the next 3-4 hours,” said IMD.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has sounded a yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane and an orange alert for Pune, Palghar and Raigad.

However, despite the heavy showers over the last six days, the city has recorded an overall deficit in rain this month. The June normal for the Colaba observatory in south Mumbai is 542.3 mm. This year, it recorded 395 mm of rain, of which 371.4 mm of rain was received during June 24 to 29.

Waterlogging in Mumbai

Traffic jams were seen on the roads of Mumbai suburbs as heavy rains continued in the city on Friday morning.

The local train, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus services in the city are so far functioning smoothly, though some delays were reported in the morning hours. The suburban train services of the Central Railway and Western Railway were normal, the railway authorities said. However, commuters on some routes, including the Harbour line that operates services between Panvel and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), complained of delay in train operations in the morning hours.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Andheri Subway in Mumbai waterlogged as the city continues to receive rainfall. pic.twitter.com/UXrg3AM3pn — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023

CR monsoon update at 08.00 hrs on 30.06.2023 . pic.twitter.com/faIwYzHqkp — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) June 30, 2023

Due to water logging, Andheri Subway is closed, while traffic is diverted to Vile Parle bridge & Captain Gore Marg S.V road.



पाणी साचल्यामुळे अंधेरी सबवे बंद करण्यात आला आहे, वाहतूक विलेपार्ले पूल आणि कॅप्टन गोरे मार्ग एस. व्ही रोडकडे वळवण्यात आली आहे. #MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) June 30, 2023

Speaking about the road traffic, Mumbai traffic cops said some parts of Mumbai were affected due to morning rain. Commuters complained that the Andheri subway, located between Andheri and Jogeshwari stations of the Western Railway was closed for traffic due to waterlogging. Traffic slowed down in parts of the suburbs as well.

