IMD issues red alert for THESE regions in North India till Jan 25, dense fog and cold wave likely to continue for next 3 days 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a red alert, indicating that severe weather conditions are expected to persist across North India till January 25. The alert warns of dense to very dense fog conditions that are likely to continue for the next five days. Additionally, the IMD forecasts that cold day to severe cold day conditions will prevail over the region for the next three days.

The IMD's warning system uses color codes to signify the severity and likelihood of weather events, with red representing the most severe conditions that pose significant risks to life and can disrupt travel and power.

Furthermore, the IMD has reported that strong jet stream winds, ranging between 250-320 kmph (approximately 135-173 knots), are currently blowing at an altitude of about 12 km above mean sea level over the plains of North India. These winds have been persistent for the last five days and are contributing to the subsidence of cold air, thereby enhancing the cold wave and cold day conditions in the area.

As the winter chill tightens its grip across North India, a detailed weather analysis by IMD reveals a tapestry of cold wave conditions and dense fog enveloping the region. On January 19, Bikaner in West Rajasthan and Kanpur in East Uttar Pradesh reported the lowest minimum temperatures, both recording a frigid 2.4°C. These temperatures are notably below the normal range by 2-4°C in certain areas, including isolated pockets of south Haryana, south Uttar Pradesh, and north Rajasthan, the weather agency said in the press note.

The cold wave has not spared other parts of the region either. Isolated pockets of Punjab, East Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, and north Madhya Pradesh are experiencing similar conditions, with the cold wave maintaining its presence. The mercury has dipped to a range of 6-10°C over most parts of Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, the remaining regions of Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, while isolated pockets of north Rajasthan and south Haryana have seen temperatures between 2-5°C.

Visibility has been significantly reduced due to dense to very dense fog that has settled over most parts of Punjab and Haryana. This foggy veil also extends to some parts of East Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, as well as isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, northeast Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya, and Tripura.

The previous day's weather records indicate that many parts of Uttar Pradesh were under the grip of cold day to severe cold day conditions. This severe chill was also felt in some parts of Bihar, West Rajasthan, and isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, north Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and East Rajasthan.

