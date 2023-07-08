IMD issues yellow alert for Coastal Karnataka, Kodagu on July 8; light rains expected in Bengaluru

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Coastal Karnataka and Kodagu today, July 8. The alert means that there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in these areas.

The IMD has also forecast light rains in Bengaluru today. The maximum temperature in the city is likely to be around 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 22 degrees Celsius.

The weather department also forecast that 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm of heavy rainfall is likely to happen till Sunday morning. This suggests a drop in the amount of rainfall after the extremely heavy rains that were seen in the region this week.

The IMD has also forecast thunderstorms over some parts of the region. The maximum temperature in the region is likely to be around 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 22 degrees Celsius.

“Gusty wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places on July 8 and 9,” IMD said. “Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over Karnataka Coast from July 8 to July 9. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.”

The IMD has also forecast light to moderate rains in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts till Monday. No warnings of heavy rains were issued for other districts in the North Interior and South Interior Karnataka.

The weather department has also warned that winds are likely to be strong, reaching 40-50 kmph at some places over the state. The IMD has also warned fishermen not to venture into the sea in this regard.

The strong winds are likely to cause damage to property and infrastructure. They are also likely to uproot trees and cause power outages.

Heavy rains lashed the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka on Friday causing havoc and disrupting vehicular movement in different parts of the region as a woman died in a landslip. The 47-year-old woman lost her life when part of a hill caved in on her house in heavy rains at Nandavara in Sajipamunnur village of Bantwal taluk in Dakshina Kannada district early on Friday, PTI quoted the police as saying.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological department issued a red alert for the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada on Friday and an orange alert for Saturday. The district administrations of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have declared holidays for educational institutions on Friday.

