IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorms in THESE states; issues orange alert for Delhi-NCR

Light to heavy rain lashed several areas of Delhi-NCR on Friday morning, bringing further relief to residents. The weather department on Thursday predicted cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall in the national capital in the next five days.

On Thursday as well, heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital, bringing down the minimum temperature to 23.8 degrees Celsius four notches below the season's average. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature settled at 34.2 degrees Celsius three notches below the normal, an Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said.

After heavy rainfall in Delhi and its surrounding areas, the weather department issued an 'orange' alert in the city.

The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings 'green' (no action needed), 'yellow' (watch and stay updated), 'orange' (be prepared) and 'red' (take action). The orange alert is a warning to be prepared, pointing to the possibility of traffic disruptions and waterlogging, which was reported in several parts of the city.

Separately, the IMD on Friday morning said there is a possibility of light to moderate spells of rainfall and thunderstorms in several states. These include Saurashtra and Kutch, South Gujarat region, Odisha, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, among others.

"Recent satellite imagery shows convective clouds with the possibility of light to moderate spells of rainfall and thunderstorms over Saurashtra and Kutch, South Gujarat region and North Konkan, Northwest Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and adjoining areas of East Madhya Pradesh, North interior Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, North Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir. In addition, Patna radar also shows moderate to intense spells over Bihar including Patna and adjoining areas during next 3 hours," the IMD tweeted.

Mumbai rains:

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, a 22-year-old person was killed and another one injured on Thursday after a tree fell on their hut as moderate to heavy rains lashed the city and its suburbs. On Wednesday, two persons were killed in separate tree fall incidents in Mumbai's western suburbs.

In the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, Colaba in south Mumbai received 148 mm rainfall, while Santacruz in western suburbs recorded 121.6 mm rainfall, according to the IMD, Mumbai, as per a PTI report.

(With agency inputs)

