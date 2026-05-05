'In 10 minutes, you get...': Polish model reveals what world can learn from India

A Polish model who has been living in India for the past 10 years recently took to Instagram to share what she believes the world should learn from the country. Dominika Patalas-Kalra, an international model, listed some systems in India that, according to her, other countries should take as an example.

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Sharing the post, she wrote, "Exactly 10 years ago I landed in India for the 1st time and these are the thoughts I wanna share..." In the video, she spoke about services, home layouts, product pricing and ambulance access, while continuing her broader appreciation of life in India on social media.

She first spoke about services, adding that you can get everything delivered at your doorstep in a short span of time. "You can get just 10 minutes on your doorstep," said Dominika. She said groceries, electronics, accessories and even an iPhone can be delivered without a person having to step outside their home. "It's so easy to live here," she said.

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She also spoke about home layouts, saying that in almost every house in India, the bathroom is attached to the bedroom. "It's so convenient, I think it should be in every country," she said.

Dominika also highlighted the MRP, or maximum retail price, printed on products in the country. Referring to the price marked for customers, she said, "It should be available in every country, so good," added the model.

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After her video went viral, netizens shared their takes. "Glad something is praised of India by foreigners from developed countries," a user wrote.

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A second user commented, "Appreciate your appreciation of my country & I would also add medical assistance + facilities available whenever the requirement arises, without a long waiting period - is a blessing. Reasonably priced is also a blessing."

"Thanks for your video. I think our country has so many good things. Thanks. I think you're very beautiful (sic)," a third user said.

Another user wrote, "MRP is really helpul and definitely deserves appreciation."