In pics: Nita and Mukesh Ambani perform Lord Ganesha aarti; Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, others visit Ambani residence

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani hosted a grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at their residence Antilia in Mumbai on Tuesday. The celebration saw the presence of renowned people from Bollywood, sports, business as well as political fraternities.

'Jawan' actor Shah Rukh was spotted at Antilia along with his wife Gauri Khan and children Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. Moreover, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, among many other Bollywood celebrities arrived at the Ambani residence for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini, former cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Zaheer Khan, politician Raj Thackeray, also marked their presence at the event along with their respective families.

Pictures and videos from the grand celebrations have been going viral on social media. In a few of such pictures, Ambanis can be seen performing Lord Ganesha aarti at a grand scale.

#WATCH | Actor Shah Rukh Khan along with family arrived at Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' in Mumbai to attend Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. #GaneshChaturthi2023 pic.twitter.com/SuvtFBxxpX — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2023

[Video] Deepika Padukone, Shanaya Kapoor and Ranveer Singh at Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia in Mumbai for #GaneshChaturthi celebrations pic.twitter.com/AdVtNUeG7e — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) September 19, 2023

Celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Arjun Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor also arrived at Antilia for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which falls in the Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar, marks the birthday of Lord Ganesha, son of Shiva and Parvati. Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Ganeshotsav, the festival is characterised by the installation of Ganesha idols at home in gilded pandals (make-shift stage).

The 10-day festival ends with the idols taken for Visarjan through elaborate immersion processions.

The idols are immersed on the day of Anant Chaturdashi.

