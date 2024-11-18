'Inbox is filled with...': This Indian start-up founder's viral post on gruelling 84-hour workweek sparks fierce online debate

Entrepreneur Daksh Gupta, CEO of San Francisco-based AI start-up Greptile, has ignited a firestorm of debate after candidly sharing his company's high-intensity work culture. In a viral tweet, Gupta described an 84-hour workweek, minimal work-life balance, and weekend shifts, sparking reactions ranging from scathing criticism to overwhelming job applications.

Related Articles

Gupta’s transparency, while aimed at attracting like-minded candidates, provoked a polarising response online. “At Greptile, work-life balance doesn’t exist,” he wrote. “Typical workdays start at 9 a.m. and end at 11 p.m., often later. Saturdays and sometimes Sundays are workdays too. Transparency is key, and I prefer candidates to know upfront rather than discover it on day one.” His post quickly amassed over 1.6 million views, with users calling out the culture as exploitative.

now that this is on the front page of reddit and my inbox is 20% death threats and 80% job applications, here’s a follow up



- to everyone who is overworked and underpaid at their software jobs esp outside the US, i feel for you, and i’m sorry this struck a nerve. the people… pic.twitter.com/RzAM75DiG2 — Daksh Gupta (@dakshgup) November 10, 2024

Critics accused Gupta of glorifying overwork, with one user questioning, “Why would anyone choose to work twice as hard without fair compensation?” Others pointed to burnout risks, asking whether such hours truly yielded productivity gains. Gupta, however, stood firm, clarifying that the intense pace was a short-term strategy during the start-up's foundational stage. “This isn’t forever,” he tweeted, “It’s the grind required in our current phase.”

Amid the backlash, Gupta revealed the scale of the response in a follow-up post: “Now that my inbox is 20% death threats and 80% job applications, here’s some context.” He explained that Greptile employees were free to leave at any time, many having left cushy six-figure jobs for the challenge and vision of the startup.

Gupta also addressed the racial hostility his post attracted, particularly comments tying his leadership style to Indian work culture. “This isn’t about being Indian,” he asserted. “It’s about being a San Franciscan startup founder.”

Despite the storm of criticism, Gupta’s no-holds-barred approach to transparency has struck a chord with some, highlighting the stark divides in how modern work-life balance is perceived in a world driven by hustle culture.

