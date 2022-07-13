Income Tax Returns: How to file ITR online for AY 2022-23; follow these step-by-step rules

Filing an income tax return (ITR) can be a tedious process. From choosing the right form to the right assessment year, challenges could be many. But when followed step by step the process can become a lot easier and less cumbersome. To make it convenient the Income Tax Department has also provided the facility for electronic filing (e-filing).

Here are the steps to file ITR by Yeeshu Sehgal, head of tax markets, AKM global, a tax and consulting firm.

STEP1: -Visit the official Income Tax e-filing portal.

STEP2: -Register or login to e-file your returns. Click on “Login Here” and enter login id which is your PAN and password in case you are a registered user. In case you are a new user, first register yourself on portal.

STEP3: -Navigate to e-file and then click ‘File Income Tax Return’ once you have logged in to the portal.

STEP4: -Choose the applicable Assessment Year and ITR form as per your eligibility and select the submission mode as “Prepare and submit online” to proceed.

STEP5: -The next step will ask you the reason for filing the return. Make sure you choose the right option.

STEP6: - In case you have filed ITR before, it will prompt you to select details that you want to prefill.

STEP7: - You will be redirected to new page to fill the form in which a lot of information is pre-filled. Make sure to check once all the details are auto-filled.

STEP8: - You are required to match your incomes with form 26AS and AIS while filling the same at the tax portal. For instance, salary income can be matched with form 16 and AIS, Capital gains income can be matched with Portfolio statements, interest incomes can be matched with form 26AS and AIS, etc.

STEP9: - Calculate the tax payable and recheck all the details before submitting the form. If all the details are correct, click on “preview and submit”.

STEP10: - After clicking on “submit”, your ITR will be uploaded and you have to complete the verification process either by Aadhar OTP, Electronic Verification Code (EVC) through details of bank account.

STEP11: - For final submission, type OTP/EVC send to your registered number and upload the ITR.

STEP12: - After submitting the return, Income Tax Department will process the return and will notify you regarding the same via mail or message to your registered number.

