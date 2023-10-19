IND vs BAN ICC World Cup 2023: Will rain in Pune disrupt clash? Here's what we know

IND vs BAN ODI WC 2023: India will face neighbour Bangladesh in the ODI World Cup 2023 on Thursday, which will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. So far, India have not lost any match in this tournament. In the last two weeks, India have defeated heavyweights Australia, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.

While Bangladesh started the campaign with a win against Afghanistan, they lost 2 consecutive games against England and New Zealand.

Let’s have a look at how Pune’s weather will be on the match day.

As per the India Meteorological Department's forecast, there are no chances of rain disrupting the game. The temperature is expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius, with a humidity level of approximately 41 per cent. Weather.com has predicted it to be partly cloudy around 1:30 PM IST and thereafter the weather is predicted to be cloudy with no rain expected during the match time.

On Wednesday, IMD officials said there could be moisture incursion and partly cloudy weather due to which the temperatures may surge in Pune.

By evening, the temperature will dip to around 24 degrees with humidity going up to 72 per cent. There is a possibility of dew in the evening as well with dew point at around 20 degrees.

IND vs BAN: Statistics

In total ODIs, India have outplayed their neighbours 31-8 in 40 encounters. India and Bangladesh have faced each other in the ODI World Cup around four times. India have won three times, while Bangladesh have registered their sole victory in 2007. The last time the 2 teams met, in 2019, Birmingham, India came out on top by 5 wickets.

In the last four ODIs played between the two teams, Bangladesh have beaten India thrice. At the recently played match in Asia Cup, Bangladesh claimed a last-over win against India.

IND vs BAN: Teams

India probable playing XIs: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

Bangladesh probable playing XIs: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.