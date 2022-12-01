BCCI approves K L Rahul's 'personal leave' to marry Athiya Shetty next year: Report

Ace cricketer K L Rahul's request for a personal leave in order to marry his beau Athiya Shetty has been approved by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said a media report. News18 reported Rahul's request for leave might be to tie the knot with his actor girlfriend in January 2023 as reported by other media outlets.

Recently, Suniel Shetty confirmed his daughter Athiya Shetty’s impending marriage to K L Rahul by saying 'jaldi hogi' (hopefully soon) to a reporter at a launch event.

The couple has been dating for a long time now and are tipped to have a low-key traditional wedding at Suniel Shetty's Khandala bungalow 'Jahaan'.

Though the date is yet to be confirmed, it is for sure that Rahul and Athiya are to marry in 2023. A common friend told India Today that they have kept all the planning very hush-hush and no one knows the exact dates, but it’s most likely to happen between January and March 2023.

K L Rahul’s parents were in Mumbai last month to meet Athiya’s family. They visited the new house where the couple will move.

Athiya and KL Rahul made their relationship public in 2021 when the duo came together to attended the screening of Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty's Bollywood debut film Tadap.

Rahul has taken some time off and is not playing in the T20I and ODI series against New Zealand. The batsman struggled with form in the T20 World Cup that concluded earlier this month.

