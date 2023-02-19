India beat Australia by 6 wickets, retains Border Gavaskar Trophy

India beat Australia by 6 wickets in the second test and retained the Border Gavaskar trophy. In the fourth innings, India successfully chased a target of 115, thanks to Cheteshwar Pujara's unbeaten 31. During the game, Virat Kohli became the fastest batter in history to reach 25,000 international runs.

With this win, India took an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the four-match series.

Previously, the hosts bowled out Australia for 113 runs thanks to a seven-wicket performance by Ravindra Jadeja and three wickets from Ravichandran Ashwin. As play resumed on Sunday with a score of 61 for 1, Australia lost wickets steadily as Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin combined to wreck havoc.

Jadeja took a career-high 7/42, while Ravichandran Ashwin also took three wickets as India cruised to victory at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Cheteshwar Pujara top-scored with an unbeaten 31 as the team chased down the goal with 6 wickets to spare.

Jadeja's five out of seven wickets were bowled dismissals, which itself is a record of its own as this is the first time any spinner has achieved this feat in almost 21 years. Picture this, the last time it was done by Anil Kumble against South Africa in Joburg in 1992.



Ashwin took wicket early in the session, bringing Australia to 65/2. The innings was then taken forward by the duo of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, who added 20 more runs before Ashwin bowled out Smith for just 9. Australia’s score reached 85/3 in just 19 overs.

KL Rahul was the first one to depart in the run chase, as the opener failed to make an impression yet again, falling on 1. Next, Rohit Sharma smashed a quickfire 31 before being run out due to a misunderstanding with Cheteshwar Pujara. Pujara eventually finished unbeaten on 31 runs to lead India to victory, and he also scored the winning runs.

