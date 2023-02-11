India clinches innings win over Australia to take 1-0 series lead

India outplayed Australia by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test of the four-match series at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

Ravichandran Ashwin got five wickets and Ravindra Jadeja three as India bowled out Australia for 91 runs in their second innings. Ravichandran Ashwin had his 31st five-for in Test cricket. Earlier, Rohit Sharma's 120 and Axar Patel's 84 drove India to 400 all out, giving the team a 223-run first-innings lead over the visitors.

Todd Murphy had seven wickets but was not well supported by the other Australian bowlers. Visiting captain Pat Cummins chose to bat first in the contest. Ravindra Jadeja's five-wicket haul helped India dismiss Australia for 177.

With opener Usman Khawaja out, Australia's wickets fell like nine pins. Mohammed Shami bowled three overs after Rohit Sharma gave him the new ball. Ashwin dismissed Khawaja, and Jadeja quickly followed by catching Labuschagne in front. On this day, Ashwin withdrew the bunch of left-handed batters, leaving only Steve Smith with one side. After nearly two years and 21 innings, Ashwin finally got a fifer.

Also Read: India vs Aus 1st Test: Why was Ravindra Jadeja accused of ball tampering?