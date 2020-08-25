India's COVID-19 death toll inches towards 60,000-mark; 24.04 lakh patients cured

India's coronavirus death toll is inching towards 60,000-mark, while the tally has climbed to more than 31 lakh on Monday. At least 848 people have succumbed to the disease in a span of 24 hours, taking the toll to 58,390.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are 7,04,348 active cases in the country. Out of the total of 31,67,324 cases, 24.04 lakh patients have recovered to date.

As of Tuesday, India's recovery rate has climbed to 75.91 per cent. The death rate has shrunk to 1.84 per cent.

India is the third-worst hit country from COVID-19, with a total of 31,67,324 cases. However, it is most likely that India will surpass Brazil--the second-most affected country from coronavirus--by the end of this week. At present, Brazil has reported 3.62 million cases.

India's COVID-19 tally sprinted past the 30-lakh mark in just 16 days. It took 110 days for COVID-19 cases in the country to reach 1 lakh, but the 10 lakh tally was breached in just 59 days. And, the cases rose to 20 lakh from 10 lakh in just 21 days.

According to the ICMR, more than 3.68 crore samples have been tested up to August 24 with 9,25,383 samples being tested on Monday.

Maharashtra has the most number of coronavirus cases in the country. The state reported 11,015 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking its tally to 6,93,398, while 212 more patients succumbed to the infection.

Uttar Pradesh COVID-19 has inched towards two lakh-mark. The state reported 4,677 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 1.92 lakh. With 61 more patients succumbing to COVID-19, the death toll due to the viral disease rose to 2,987 in the state.

Karnataka's coronavirus cases have shot past 2.83 lakh after 5,851 new cases emerged in the state. Besides, 130 deaths pushed the total fatalities to 4,810.

National capital Delhi's coronavirus cases have surged to 1.63 lakh. In Delhi, minors aged between 5 and 17 are more exposed to coronavirus, according to the latest serological survey. Moreover, 29.1 per cent of the Delhi population has now developed antibodies gainst the COVID-19.

Here is the state-wise active coronavirus case tally:-

Andaman and Nicobar Islands -777

Andhra Pradesh- 89,516

Arunachal Pradesh -880

Assam- 19,277

Bihar-21,392

Chandigarh-1,352

Chhattisgarh-8,424

Dadra Nagar Haveli-393

Delhi-11,626

Goa-3,081

Gujarat- 14,552

Haryana- 9,442

Himachal Pradesh-1,488

Jammu and Kashmir-7,246

Jharkhand-9,736

Karnataka-81,230

Kerala- 20,387

Ladakh-790

Madhya Pradesh-11,944

Maharashtra-1,68,443

Manipur-1,626

Meghalaya-1,179

Mizoram-492

Nagaland-1,309

Odisha-24,135

Puducherry-3,753

Punjab-13,798

Rajasthan-14,388

Sikkim-509

Tamil Nadu-52,282

Telengana-23,737

Tripura-2,709

Uttar Pradesh-49,288

Uttarakhand-4,410

West Bengal-27,694

