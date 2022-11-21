India discontinues Air Suvidha form filling for international arrivals

In a big relief to international passengers arriving in India, the Union Health Ministry has removed provision of uploading self-declaration form on Air Suvidha portal.

The revised order comes into effect from November 22. Air Suvidha form was a self declaration to be mandatorily filled by all international arriving passengers to India disclosing their current health status and recent travel details, among others.

"AirSuvidha was introduced when Covid was at its peak, aiming to track people landing in Indian airports. With normal life back, why is it still mandatory for flyers to India to submit #AirSuvidha? Urge @JM_Scindia to review this requirement & lift the dead hand of bureaucracy," tweeted Congress leader Shashi Tharoor recently.

The revised guidelines for international arrivals state, “Planning for Travel: All travellers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per approved primary schedule against Covid in their country."

All travellers will need to self-monitor their health post arrival also shall report to their nearest health facility or call National helpline number (1075) / state helpline number in case they have any symptoms suggestive.

The guidelines have been “revised in light of sustained declining Covid-19 trajectory and significant advances being made in Covid-19 vaccination coverage both globally as well as in India”, stated the guidelines.

In line with the Government of India's policy of a graded approach to the COVID-19 management response, the Ministry of Civil Aviation's last week said that the wearing of masks would no longer be mandatory in the flights and will be only advisable now.