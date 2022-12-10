India Internet Governance Forum 2022 to be held from Dec 9-11

The Internet Governance Forum (IGF), a multi stakeholder platform, is conducting a three-day hybrid event starting from December 9 to December 11, 2022.



The event's goal is to discuss the roadmap to digitization and to reaffirm India's place on the global stage by emphasising its role and importance in international policy development on internet governance.



All participants in the global Internet governance ecosystem, including the government, business, civil society, and academia, are brought together by the IIGF as equal members of the larger Internet Governance discourse.



This event will focus on India's digitization roadmap, opportunities and possibilities, and challenges and it will emphasise its role and importance in the development of International Internet Governance Policy, the press note read.



Tripti Sinha, Board Chair, ICANN said, “It is an honor to be here today and speak at IGF India, my birth country. It is a great platform for bringing together a variety of stakeholders and discussing public policy issues related to the internet. ICANN's mission is to ensure the stable and secure operation of the internet. The technical pillar of ICANN helps makes it possible for your device or platform to connect to any other device or platform of the internet globally. Next, policy development is the technical aspect of the internet's unique identification governed through the ICANN multiple-state model. Here, model individuals, non-commercial stakeholder groups, industry, and government play important roles in formulating policies. The ICANN organization monitors and enforces compliance with the obligations if the policies are developed by the global multiple stakeholders of the community. ICANN appreciates the Indian government's support for the multi-stakeholder model of internet governance. We acknowledge the growth of the broader internet ecosystem of India (currently 800 million USPs) projected to grow to over 900 million by 2023 in comparison to just 400 million users in 2018. Developments of platforms UPI and Aadhar are now also worth it. Thus, it will allow rural India to benefit from the Internet and make it a truly digital economy.”



Anil Kumar Jain, CEO, NIXI, said, “Through, India Internet Governance Forum, we strive to ensure the participation of all stakeholders in harnessing the power of the Internet for economic growth. This event is expected to help the participants to understand the opportunities and challenges in the sector and provide very efficacious insights for the future courses of action.”



The Internet Governance Forum (IGF) is a multi-stakeholder forum that brings together representatives from different groups to discuss public policy matters pertaining to the Internet.