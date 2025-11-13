India is getting 'Hungry for Travel': With 97% cooking on trips, holiday homes become travel's new stage

Food is increasingly shaping how Indians choose where to stay, what to do, and how they spend time together on holiday. Cooking, shared meals, and access to local flavours are becoming central to the travel experience, with holiday homes emerging as a natural fit for these evolving preferences.

New research from Booking.com reveals the significant impact these habits now have on travel decisions.

The report ‘Taste of Home’ highlights how food is now central to the holiday home experience for Indian travellers. According to the findings, privacy, flexible mealtimes, and the opportunity to cook in a homely setting are drawing more Indians toward holiday homes, where meals serve as moments of connection, cultural discovery, and memory-making.

The study shows that food-driven experiences are strongly influencing travel decisions, with holiday homes emerging as a preferred choice for travellers seeking personalised, meaningful stays.

Holiday homes: the secret ingredient for foodie stays

Food trends are reshaping the way Indians explore destinations, with 97% of self-described foodies altering their cooking and eating habits while travelling. Many spend time in local markets (84%), try new recipes (38%), cook regional dishes (37%), or experiment with unfamiliar appliances (34%).

For most Indian travellers, food is a deciding factor: 88% say it influences their trips and 82% pick destinations for specific food spots. Privacy (39%), flexibility (34%), kitchen access (33%) and the freedom to eat at any time (33%) make holiday homes appealing for fresh, communal meals.

Dining out remains a priority as well—59% of foodie travellers regularly eat at local restaurants abroad, while 36% book holiday homes specifically for better access to authentic dining options. Notably, 82% have chosen a destination solely to visit a particular restaurant or food establishment.

Blending tradition with modern tastes

Across Asia Pacific, four key trends define how travellers cook, eat, and shop during holiday-home stays.

The new head chef in the holiday home

The role of “chef” is shifting within Indian families. Only 29% now rely on their mum to take charge of cooking. Younger generations are increasingly leading the kitchen, combining tradition with personal flair. Gen X (48%) and millennials (42%) most often cook family recipes, followed by Gen Z (40%) and Boomers (34%). Millennials (26%) also cook their own food most frequently, ahead of Gen Z (22%), Gen X (21%) and Boomers (9%). Meanwhile, 28% of Indians cook to host gatherings at their holiday homes, rising to 30% among Gen Z.

Holiday kitchen personas

Holiday homes are revealing distinct kitchen personalities among Indian travellers:

Traditionalists favour family recipes (43%) and comfort foods (37%).

Experimenters —38%—enjoy trying new recipes and cooking methods.

Minimalists prefer simple, quicker meals (42%).

Socialites, at 32%, gravitate toward communal meals and group cooking.

Together, these personas reflect how the holiday-home kitchen has evolved into a space for creativity, connection, and cultural expression.

Trolley tourism

Across the region, travellers are choosing markets and supermarkets over souvenir shops. This “trolley tourism” trend is strongest among Indians, who increasingly support local businesses and cook with regional, seasonal ingredients. Around 84% visit local supermarkets or markets during holidays, rising to 87% among frequent holiday-home bookers.

Portable pantry

Travellers are also carrying part of their kitchen with them. A striking 95% of Indians bring food or cooking items, including dry fruits or snacks (41%), pickles (37%), spices (36%), instant noodles (36%), chutneys (30%), and oils or ghee (28%). Many also pack digestives (27%) and ready-made curry pastes (26%).

Favourite utensils and appliances include electric kettles (31%), knives and peelers (30%), tiffin boxes (28%), thermos flasks (27%), strainers, pressure cookers, and pots (25%), along with portable grill pans (22%).

Holiday-home selections also reflect a desire for shared meals and scenic cooking spots—37% prefer beach houses, followed by private villas (33%), city apartments (28%), country cottages (25%), and lakeside cabins (20%).

Celebrations and wellness are also shaping bookings. Friend groups account for 25% of holiday-home stays, while 21% book for birthdays or anniversaries. Wellness escapes make up 24% of bookings, and 21% travel simply to unwind.

Santosh Kumar, Regional Manager, South Asia at Booking.com, said, "Our ‘Taste of Home’ research shows that food is no longer just a part of the itinerary for Indians, it’s the heart of the holiday home experience. These accommodations offer travellers the freedom to cook, connect and celebrate food on their own terms, whether it’s experimenting with local ingredients, recreating family favourites or discovering authentic dining spots nearby. What we’re seeing is a fusion of tradition and travel, where cooking together becomes a shared expression of culture and lasting memories. At Booking.com, we see this as part of the larger Connected Trip vision, where every aspect of travel, from where you stay to what you savour, flows seamlessly into one meaningful experience. With over 8.4 million holiday homes amongst our 31 million listings globally, our goal is to offer the widest possible choice of great stays, making it easier for everyone to experience the world.”