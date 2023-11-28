'India is in good hands': Hollywood filmmaker Michael Douglas hails PM Modi at IFFI 2023

American actor and film producer Michael Douglas hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2023, hosted in Goa, for his efforts to enhance film production and finance in the country. In addition, while praising PM Modi, he said, 'India is in good hands'.

In the festival organised in Goa from November 20 to November 28, the Hollywood icon was awarded the Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award on Monday, November 27. Douglas, his wife, an acclaimed actor Catherine Zeta-Jones, and their son attended the prestigious film festival.

"It is always a pleasure visiting India, but this is my first time in the south. Cinema brings the world together, and you have a big history of cinema in India,” the news agency ANI quoted Douglas saying.

Further sharing about the festival and its importance, he added, "The festival is ending tomorrow. We are here at the end of the festival, but I think it is so exciting. It is an international festival,” he added. While talking about the festival's significance and PM Narendra Modi's skills of leadership, the Hollywood star Michael Douglas said, “The beauty of this festival is that you had 78 foreign countries represented. It’s only a reflection of the strength of your Indian filming, which is renowned around the world. I think you’re in very good hands.”

He also praised Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, for his work. He said, “As I mentioned, I do think that under minister Anurag Thakur as well as Prime Minister Modi, the last few years we’ve seen more money put into the production and financing of films; it’s been a very successful time.”

In addition, he talked about how he believes movies unite people irrespective of race, religion, and gender. "I mean, with all the different languages we speak, movies share the same language, audiences from wherever you are in the world can understand what's going on, movies bring us closer together, and I think that's a very important aspect of it," he said.

The Hollywood star also praised how the Indian film industry is making its mark internationally, appreciated the music of the Oscar-winning film ‘RRR’ and called it "spectacular".

(With ANI inputs)

