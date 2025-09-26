'India is where growth lies': Anupam Mittal says giving up H-1B visa was the best decision of his life

Shaadi.com founder and Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal recently opened up about his decision to surrender his US green card — a move he described as both “emotional” and ultimately life-defining.

In a candid LinkedIn post, Mittal recalled how moving back to India was difficult, but letting go of his US residency proved even harder.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“Twice I went to the embassy to give it up. Twice I walked out shaken, after the officer told me, ‘Nobody your age does this… you should reconsider,’” he wrote, adding that it took him five years and an ultimatum from his lawyers before he finally gave it up.

Mittal also highlighted the financial implications of surrendering a green card.

“When you surrender a green card, Uncle Sam doesn’t just take your visa. He slaps you with a ~30% exit tax — not on income, but on your global wealth,” he explained, noting with humor that he was fortunate to have “no wealth to give” at the time.

Reflecting on the decision, he said holding on to his residency would have likely kept him in a stable but limited role in the US tech industry. “Had I kept my safety net, I’d most likely be a VP of Product in the Valley. Respectable but replaceable,” he wrote.

Advertisement

Instead, returning to India gave him “chaos, hunger & the freedom to build.” Since then, Mittal has grown Shaadi.com, invested in more than 300 startups, become a key face on Shark Tank India, and built what he calls “myself.”

Encouraging others to follow a similar path, Mittal said, “So if you can, come back home & build. India is as messy as ever, but that’s where growth lies.”

Mittal's story augured well with fellow LinkedIn users as they backed Mittal's decision to move back to India.

"Makes sense—giving up the green card was emotional. After all, Shaddi. com won't work in America (sic)," a user commented in jest.

"Swiped left on the US, swiped right on your own mess — looks like India was your perfect match! Shaadi.com vibes all the way!" a second user wrote.

Advertisement

A third user said: "This I will remember every day ... Respectable but replaceable...."

Another user commented: "Totally relate to this. It’s very hard to give up but at the same time gives so much freedom!"