India launches its own cervical cancer vaccine, to cost between Rs 200-400

The country has launched its first indigenously developed quadrivalent human papillomavirus (qHPV) vaccine in a bid to prevent cases of cervical cancer. The qHPV vaccine, called CERVAVAC, will be manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) along with the Government of India's Department of Biotechnology. Earlier this year, SII received regulatory approval from the Drugs Controller General of India to manufacture the jab. Cervical cancer is the second leading cause of cancer among women between 14 years and 44 years, according to WHO’s International Agency for Research on Cancer worldwide. India reports about 20 per cent of these cases and has 1.23 lakh cases per year.

The vaccine

The vaccine will be developed by Pune-based Serum Institute of India. The vaccines will be given in two or three doses, which will be decided as per the recipient. Both male and female patients can get the vaccine.

The vaccine will be available to people in an affordable price range of Rs 200-400. Till now, HPV vaccines available in the Indian market are mostly manufactured by foreign manufacturers and cost around Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,500 per dose. Two vaccine variants available in India are Gardasi marketed by Merck) and Cervarix is marketed by Glaxo Smith Kline, according to NCBI.

Adar Poonawalla, CEO of SII, said that SII will manufacture 200 million doses of the qHPV vaccine in two years, and will first distribute it in India, before exporting it to other countries.

CERVAVAC has reportedly demonstrated a robust antibody response against all targeted HPV types, and in all dose and age groups. The DCGI granted market authorisation to SII for the manufacture of this vaccine after the Subject Expert Committee gave it a go-ahead following its successful Phase III clinical trials.

Cervical cancer and vaccination

Cervical cancer is a common sexually transmitted infection and all women are at risk due to the disease. Infections in the cervix area for a long period of time with certain types of HPV can cause cervical cancer. Cervical cancer occurs in the cells of the cervix, which is the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina.

As per reports, the cervical lining alters after a person gets infected by human papillomavirus, which can lead to cancerous growth in the body. The virus is extremely contagious and can spread between men and women through sexual contact.

If the vaccination is administered to girls beforehand, it may save the occurrences of cervical cancer. Besides, the vaccine can also protect against vulvar and vaginal cancer. Additionally, both men and women can benefit from the vaccine, which can also prevent anal cancer.