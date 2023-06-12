'India must accept reality': Unacademy CEO reacts to Sam Altman's 'hopeless' remark

Sam Altman, CEO of Open AI, recently said that India's chances of developing a ChatGPT-like tool were "hopeless." This sparked a debate on social media. However, he later clarified that his response was taken out of context, emphasising that he was specifically addressing the question of competing with OpenAI with a mere $10 million investment. He maintained that attempting to rival OpenAI under such circumstances would prove challenging.

Meanwhile, Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal on Monday reacted to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's "hopeless" comment about India's chances of developing a ChatGPT-like tool.

In a Twitter thread, Munjal said that he somewhat agrees with Altman as people should realise that Indian founders and investors don’t build/invest in things with truly a long-term view. He also mentioned that India should be doing much more than merely dominating the IT services and Software as a service (SaaS) platforms.

We didn’t build a global Social Network or an Operating System or a Browser or Cloud Infra. Yet we are so offended by @sama’s statement.



I would love nothing more than Global Products and Companies being built out of India. But we have to also accept the reality. Founders and… — Gaurav Munjal (@gauravmunjal) June 10, 2023

"We didn’t build a global Social Network or an Operating System or a Browser or Cloud Infra. Yet we are so offended by @sama’s statement.

I would love nothing more than Global Products and Companies being built out of India. But we have to also accept the reality. Founders and Investors in India don’t build / invest in things with truly a long-term view.

We need to build a better ecosystem for the next OpenAI to come out of India. We shouldn’t just be dominating SaaS and IT Services. We should be doing much more," Munjal wrote on Twitter.

Munjal added that he would love nothing more than to see global products and companies being built out of India. However, he said that India needs to "accept the reality" that it is currently not at the same level as other countries in terms of tech innovation.

Munjal’s tweet on Altman’s comment kickstarted a debate on social media.

"Yes !!! That’s the truth - Founders and Investors in India don’t build / invest in things with truly a long-term view. No patience and trust to solve the real problem with long term view.. but I am glad things are changing on this perspective and it would be different very soon" one user wrote.

"But we can build," another user wrote, to which Munjal commented, “We can try. But we won’t win. Not until we fix the fundamentals.”

We can try. But we won’t win. Not until we fix the fundamentals. — Gaurav Munjal (@gauravmunjal) June 10, 2023

"Couldn't agree more @gauravmunjal- we need to move up the tech food chain. SaaS and tools are really right at the bottom," a third user wrote. “Agree that, investors have no trust on Indian startup’s although they can create the best. Even at open Ai you find a lot of ML engineers who are the backbone…Americans are using india as a market, I am confident , India will be at its peak in development in the next 10 years,” a fourth user commented.

Also Read: Who is Alexander Soros? George Soros hands control of $25-bn empire to 37-yr-old son