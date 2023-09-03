India ODI World Cup 2023 squad selected: KL Rahul included, Sanju Samson misses out, says report

After days of intense speculation and deliberations, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to announce the 15-member squad today for the upcoming One Day International (ODI) World Cup 2023. The biggest surprise from the selection meeting is going to be the inclusion of KL Rahul and the exclusion of Sanju Samson, NDTV reported on Sunday.

KL Rahul received a clearance from the National Cricket Academy as he was recovering from a hamstring operation at the NCA in Bengaluru and will likely undergo a final fitness drill before joining the rest of the Indian squad in Sri Lanka.

The Indian Express reported that the BCCI's senior national selection committee had already selected the 15-member squad late on Saturday. Ajit Agarkar, chairman of the selection committee, travelled to Sri Lanka after the India-Pakistan match was called off to meet with Indian captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid.

Earlier, while announcing the team for Asia Cup 2023, Ajit Agarkar hinted that the ODI World Cup roster would be almost similar. However, the Asia Cup team consisted of a 17-member unit, with Samson being picked as a backup for Rahul. With the ODI World Cup squad having only 15 players, 2 members from the main squad will have to sit off the fence.

Tilak Varma and Prasidh Krishna would also be excluded from India's final ODI World Cup squad, NDTV reported citing sources. If true, this may disappoint many cricket fans as Varma was handed his maiden One Day International (ODI) call-up for the Asia Cup, while Krishna was back on the roster after a long injury layoff.

Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer will also be selected in the forthcoming World Cup. Yuzvendra Chahal, who was also left out of the Indian squad for the Asia Cup, is one of the biggest absentees, according to the report. Despite his troubles in the 50-over format, Suryakumar Yadav remains in the squad.

India's provisional squad for World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

