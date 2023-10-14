India-Pakistan WC clash: Man arrested for posing as GCA official, cheating ticket seeker of Rs 2.68 lakh

A man has been apprehended on suspicion of impersonating an agent of the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) and defrauding an individual of Rs 2.68 lakh by promising to provide 41 tickets for the India-Pakistan World Cup match scheduled for the upcoming Saturday, according to a statement from a police official to PTI.

VM Desai, the inspector at Anandnagar police station, stated that the complainant, Masri Kandoria, had encountered a Facebook page operated by an individual named Jay Shah between September 22-23. This individual purported to be a representative of the GCA and offered tickets for the India-Pakistan clash.

Kandoria reached out to Shah using the mobile number provided on the social media platform and requested 41 tickets for friends and family. In response, he transferred Rs 2.68 lakh to the accused party.

"The complainant and his associates initially paid Shah Rs 90,000 for the first set of 15 tickets, followed by an additional Rs 30,000 for five more tickets, and so on. Regrettably, Kandoria never received the promised tickets. Consequently, Shah was arrested on Friday, with charges filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for breach of trust, fraud, and other offences," Desai explained.

Previously, the Ahmedabad police had apprehended four individuals for the sale of counterfeit match tickets.

Meanwhile, India won the toss in the World Cup clash against Pakistan and elected to field first. Indian captain Rohit Sharma revealed that Shubman Gill is back in the team and he will be replacing Ishan Kishan as the opener. In terms of record, India has played against Pakistan in seven World Cup matches till now and won all of them.

