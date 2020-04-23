India Today PUBG Mobile League 2020: Check out date, time, cash prize, schedule

India Today League Invitational 2020 esports tournament for PUBG Mobile is scheduled from April 23 to April 26. The championship will see some of the best semi-professional and professional teams battle it out for the coveted cash prize of Rs 2.5 lakh. This event will begin from 2pm on April 23. This is a 4 day long event wherein a total of 16 matches will be played.

Some of the most well-known PUBG mobile teams will be part of this grand esports event by India Today. The teams will face each other for 16 matches over a period of 4 days. These matches will be spread across different maps- Erangie, Miramar, Sanhok and Vikendi. Teams such as TSM ENTTY, Orangerock, 8bit, SouL, Mayhem, Marcos Gaming, TeamIND, HYDRAOFFICIAL, Powerhouse, Revenge Esports,Team Hydra, Team 4King,Fnatic, Element esports, Celtz, Team Tamilas, VSG CRAWLERS, UME, Megastars and GodLike will participate in this tournament by India Today.

Due to the massive success of the India Today FreeFire tournament, India Today plans to organise multiple esports events throughout the year to provide the sector with the much needed impetus.

PUBG MOBILE is based on PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the gaming industry across the world by storm in 2017 and continues to have a loyal fanbase three years after it first arrived. In this online game, players locate and scavenge their own weapons, supplies and vehicles and defeat other players in a visually rich background that forces players into a shrinking play zone.