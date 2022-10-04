India Today Group ranks No.1 amongst News Streaming Video Publishers on Comscore

India Today Group has continued to outshine the competition on its unstoppable journey as the nation's leading multi-platform news medium becomes Number 1 as per Comscore digital viewership (Comscore VMX Multi-Platform, Reach (000), News/Information Category [Filtered by Media Attribute: Streaming Video], July 2022, India) among streaming video, news platforms.

As per the Comscore Video Metrix Multi-Platform Report for July 2022, India Today Group tops the rankings list with a 98.6 M reach in the streaming video attribute to News ranked category.

The No. 1 position is a direct result of the Group’s focus at constantly innovating and servicing its trusted viewership base in the digital ecosystem.

The India Today Group's enormous success can be attributed to its strategy of emphasising video, being strong on mobile, and making sure it has a strong social media presence and ranks at the top of YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. In the Comscore VMX Multi-Platform, Reach (000), News/Information Category [Filtered by Media Attribute: Streaming Video], July 2022, India filtered by Streaming Video, the India Today Group tops the charts by over 15M reach beating reach of Times Internet Ltd (84 M), Network18 (79 M) by a distance.

