India travels abroad: These are most favourite destinations as over 55% Indians take leisure trips-Report

Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Delhi are at the forefront of international travel searches among Indian travellers. Covering the period from June 2023 to May 2024, the report by booking platform MakeMyTrip ‘How India Travels Abroad,’ highlights the enduring appeal of popular destinations such as the UAE, Thailand, and the United States.

Moreover, it shines a spotlight on the rising interest in emerging hotspots like Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Bhutan, showcasing a dynamic shift in the travel preferences of Indians eager to explore the world.

Key findings from the report include:

Steady search volumes across seasons:

The report indicates that international travel search volumes remain relatively steady across all seasons, with December being the most active month for searches.

Notably, the October to December quarter attracts the most searches for short-haul destinations, while the six-month period between April and September sees higher searches for mid and long-haul getaways.

Favorite destinations:

Popular destinations such as the UAE, Thailand, and the US continue to rank at the top of Indian travellers' lists.

Emerging destinations like Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Bhutan are also gaining popularity. The top ten most searched countries remain unchanged from 2023, contributing to 64% of all international searches on the platform, with Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Delhi leading the charge.

Additionally, the UK, Australia, and Germany are noted as the most popular destinations for Indian students.

Growth in travel frequency:

An exciting trend emerging from the data indicates that more Indians are venturing abroad, with a 32% growth in the number of individuals taking two or more international trips in a year.

Emerging destinations surge:

The report reveals a remarkable 70% increase in the combined search volume for the top ten emerging destinations.

Almaty and Baku have experienced phenomenal growth rates of 527% and 395%, respectively. The contribution of searches for these newer global destinations has risen from 10% to 14%, showcasing that Indians are increasingly exploring less-travelled paths.

Rise in preference for alternative accommodations:

Searches for homestays and villas have surged by 42%. Notably, Bali, Dubai, and Singapore account for the highest share of searches in this category, while cities like Interlaken, Kuala Lumpur, Paris, Amsterdam, and Rome are also leading this trend, experiencing significant growth in search volumes.

Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group CEO of MakeMyTrip, commented on the report, emphasizing the impact of increasing disposable incomes and exposure to global cultures on travel habits. “With rising disposable incomes, greater exposure to global cultures, and the increasing ease of travel, more Indians are exploring both domestic and international destinations for leisure as well as business," he stated. He added, “Our data attests to the growing confidence in exploring new destinations and indulging in different and luxury experiences, which is also transforming the travel industry.”