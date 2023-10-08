India vs Australia ICC World Cup 2023: When and where to watch, weather forecast, pitch report, squads

India vs Australia World Cup: The Indian cricket team led by Rohit Sharma is all set to face Pat Cummins-led Australian team in a nail-biting match on Sunday. The much-awaited clash will take place from 2 pm at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The toss will take place at 1:30 pm. With this match, India is looking to improve their head-to-head record against Australia in the Men’s Cricket World Cup. While India has won four matches, Australia has emerged victorious on eight occasions in the 12 matches played with India in the ODI World Cups. Among the players to watch in this match are Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mitchell Starc apart from the team captains Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins. Shubman Gill has not travelled with the Indian team and Ishan Kishan is set to be the frontrunner to open the innings with Shubman Gill, according to India Today report.

IND vs AUS match: Where to watch

The India vs Australia match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and also livestreamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

India vs Australia 2023 World Cup: Will rain spoil the fun?

At the moment, weather around the stadium is bright and sunny and there is nothing to worry about. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rains with thunderstorms, lightning and isolated heavy downpours are likely to prevail across Tamil Nadu from October 8-11. The weatherman has also predicted rain and thunderstorms for Chennai but has not specified the location. If rain does play a spoilsport, both the teams will receive a point since there are no reserve days for league games.

India vs Australia pitch report

The pitch of the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is not great for fast bowlers but works perfectly fine for spinners. The pitch also works for batsmen as they can chase a greater score than expected.

India vs Australia squads

India squad:

Rohit Sharma (captain)

Hardik Pandya (vice captain)

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul

Ravindra Jadeja

Shardul Thakur

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Siraj

Kuldeep Yadav

Mohammed Shami

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ishan Kishan

Suryakumar Yadav

Australia squad:

Pat Cummins (captain)

Steve Smith

Alex Carey

Josh Inglis

Marcus Stoinis

Mitch Marsh

Marnus Labuschagne

Adam Zampa

Mitchell Starc

Travis Head

Josh Hazelwood

Cameron Green

Sean Abbott

Glenn Maxwell

