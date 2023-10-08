India vs Australia ICC World Cup 2023: When and where to watch, weather forecast, pitch report, squads

India vs Australia World Cup: The Indian cricket team led by Rohit Sharma is all set to face Pat Cummins-led Australian team in a nail-biting match on Sunday. The much-awaited clash will take place from 2 pm at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The toss will take place at 1:30 pm. With this match, India is looking to improve their head-to-head record against Australia in the Men’s Cricket World Cup. While India has won four matches, Australia has emerged victorious on eight occasions in the 12 matches played with India in the ODI World Cups. Among the players to watch in this match are Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mitchell Starc apart from the team captains Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins. Shubman Gill has not travelled with the Indian team and Ishan Kishan is set to be the frontrunner to open the innings with Shubman Gill, according to India Today report.
IND vs AUS match: Where to watch
The India vs Australia match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and also livestreamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
India vs Australia 2023 World Cup: Will rain spoil the fun?
At the moment, weather around the stadium is bright and sunny and there is nothing to worry about. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rains with thunderstorms, lightning and isolated heavy downpours are likely to prevail across Tamil Nadu from October 8-11. The weatherman has also predicted rain and thunderstorms for Chennai but has not specified the location. If rain does play a spoilsport, both the teams will receive a point since there are no reserve days for league games.
India vs Australia pitch report
The pitch of the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is not great for fast bowlers but works perfectly fine for spinners. The pitch also works for batsmen as they can chase a greater score than expected.
India vs Australia squads
India squad:
Rohit Sharma (captain)
Hardik Pandya (vice captain)
Shubman Gill
Virat Kohli
Shreyas Iyer
KL Rahul
Ravindra Jadeja
Shardul Thakur
Jasprit Bumrah
Mohammed Siraj
Kuldeep Yadav
Mohammed Shami
Ravichandran Ashwin
Ishan Kishan
Suryakumar Yadav
Australia squad:
Pat Cummins (captain)
Steve Smith
Alex Carey
Josh Inglis
Marcus Stoinis
Mitch Marsh
Marnus Labuschagne
Adam Zampa
Mitchell Starc
Travis Head
Josh Hazelwood
Cameron Green
Sean Abbott
Glenn Maxwell
