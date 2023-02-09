India vs Australia Test: Australia wins toss; where to watch live streaming of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

India vs Australia 1st test live streaming: Australian skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) stadium in Nagpur.

The India-Australia test match series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has begun today. The two teams are set to compete in the four-match Test series.

Here are the live streaming details:

Where is the first Test match being held

The first Test match between India and Australia is taking place in Nagpur at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) stadium.

Who won the toss for the first Test match

Australian skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first

Broadcast details

The first Test match between India and Australia is being broadcasted on Star Sports Network in India.

The match is also being live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

Playing 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravinda Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is a series of Test cricket matches played between India and Australia. It is named after former Australian captain Allan Border and Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar.

