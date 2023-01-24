India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: When and where to watch the match on TV, online

Team India will look for a clean sweep on Tuesday as they face New Zealand in the third One Day International (ODI) of the ongoing three-match series. The third and final ODI is scheduled to be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday.

Rohit Sharma's Team India registered two back-to-back wins in the three-match series against New Zealand. In the first ODI, India won by 12 runs while it beat New Zealand by eight wickets in the second ODI.

In the third ODI, the Indian team yet again aims to take on the Black Caps.

When will the India vs New Zealand third ODI take place?

Team India and New Zealand will meet for the third ODI on Tuesday, January 24, 1:30 PM IST.

India vs New Zealand: Where will the third ODI be played?

The third ODI will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday.

Where will the third ODI be broadcast on television

India vs New Zealand third ODI match can be watched on Star Sports Network in India.

India vs New Zealand: Live stream details

The India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will be live streamed via Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Weather in Indore:

The temperature is expected to reach a high point of 27 degree Celsius and as low as 13. The toss is expected to take place around 1 pm and the temperature at that time is expected to be 25 degree Celsius.

India vs New Zealand: Predicted line-up

India Line-Up: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur.

New Zealand Line-Up: Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell.

