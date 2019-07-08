Manchester weather: Light rain expected during India vs New Zealand WC 2019 semi-final

India vs New Zealand will be the first of the two semi-finals in the World Cup 2019. India has lost only one match - against England - so far in the tournament. India, who has bagged the cup twice, finished on top in the league stage. Meanwhile, New Zealand made it to the top four on the basis of their net run rate over Pakistan who also had the same points. However, as the build-up continues, the Manchester weather threatens to play spoilsport during this crucial match at Old Trafford cricket ground.

According to AccuWeather, light showers are predicted between 11am and 12 pm IST. Even though it is likely to remain cloudy, showers might not dampen the spirits of the teams and fans by the toss time. The toss will take place at 2:30pm IST. The match, however, could be affected in the evening as there are chances of showers from 6pm to 7pm IST.

As per betting websites, India is the clear favourite to win the match as well as the trophy.

If the match is washed out, both the teams will take to the field on the following day, which is a 'reserve day'. ICC has a reserve day for semi-finals and finals, unlike in the group stages. However, the reserve day also shows signs of showers along with overcast conditions. Now, if the match is washed out on the reserve day too, then India will automatically proceed to the finals as it has the higher number of points in the group stages.

Moreover, if the rains happen only for a brief period of time during the match then the DLS method will be followed in which one or both the teams might not get to play the full 50 overs. Under the DLS method, the balls and targets are re-computed taking the ongoing stats into consideration.

India has faced New Zealand eight times in all World Cup tournaments so far and has won only three times, while New Zealand has won four times. The last the teams faced each other was in the league match in the World Cup 2019 which was washed out due to the rains.

The India vs New Zealand league match was washed out too. The Men in Blue are headed by Virat Kohli and the Black Caps are headed by Kane Williamson.

