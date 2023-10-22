India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 match: Will rain play spoil sport at Dharamsala?

India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023: India is all set to face world champions New Zealand in a nail-biting match on the grounds of the HPCA Stadium in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamsala. India and New Zealand are neck-and-neck at the points table as of now. Even though cricket fans are excited about the clash between the two top performers, the bigger question remains whether rain could dampen their hopes.

As per accuweather.com, there is a high probability of rain at the venue during the afternoon. In fact, there is a 47 per cent chance of precipitation at 1 pm and 3 pm whereas there is a 51 per cent chance of rains at 2 pm in Dharamsala on Sunday.

From 4 pm to 6 pm, the chances of precipitation hover between 9 per cent to 14 per cent. From 7 pm onwards, there is absolutely no chance of precipitation in Dharamsala.

Temperature is predicted to hover around 18 degrees Celsius, with winds flowing towards south and southwest directions at 9 km/hr. Thunderstorms are also expected to prevail in parts of Dharamsala during the match.

Also Watch: World Cup 2023 match today: Rohit Sharma-led India vs Tom Latham-led New Zealand, Hardik Pandya ruled out, IND vs NZ Key players, World Cup squads, toss timings, live streaming details

Private weather monitoring agency Skymet, however, said in its recent forecast that the weather will be cool and comfortable in Dharamsala throughout the match. During the daytime, temperatures may hover around 24-25 degrees Celsius and there will be a gradual decline in temperature in the evening as the match progresses.

Skymet also said that the temperature is likely to drop to around 15 degrees Celsius by 09:00 pm. "Humidity will remain between 50 and 70%. There are chances of mild dew during the second half of the match. The sky may be partly cloudy. Light winds will blow from the northeast direction," Skymet further mentioned.

What if the match gets washed out due to rain?

Both India and New Zealand will get one point each if the match gets washed out due to precipitation, according to the International Cricket Council's (ICC) conditions for World Cup 2023. India and New Zealand's matches have remained unaffected by rain so far but the weather in Dharamsala remains unpredictable.

Also Read: India vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2023: Suryakumar injury scare, Ishan Kishan stung by bee, India may make last-minute changes

Also Read: India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023: Check when, where to watch, live streaming details, venue, squads, pitch report, and more