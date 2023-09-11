India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super Four: 'Baarish ne bacha liya,' Shoaib Akhtar takes jibe at Pak as rain disrupts much awaited clash

After rain lashed the Asia Cup Super Four match between India and Pakistan, former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar took a jibe at his country’s skipper Babar Azam for choosing to bowl first. Akhtar said like the rain gods saved India was in the group stages, Pakistan team was saved by the rain this time.

“Hey guys, it's me Shoaib, match dekhne aaya tha, hum sare fans bhi wait kar rahe hai, Indians bhi Pakistani bhi. Lekin barish ne bacha liya humein, finally! Pehle India phass gya tha humare aagey, barish ne bacha lia. Aaj hum phas gaye the India ke samne, shukr hai barish ne bach lia,” Akhtar said in a video on X (formerly Twitter).

Well. I don't see this starting again. Colombo ki baarish is crazy pic.twitter.com/KiY8Mbzl77 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 10, 2023

Earlier in the weekend, after he landed in Sri Lanka Akhtar had warned India in a separate video by saying, “Bach ke rehna Pakistan se.”

The reason behind Akhtar’s changed comments is the amazing display by Indian openers as they started the innings on a brilliant note. Both Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill scored a half century before their quick successive dismissals. The 50-over match was stopped at a score of 147 for two wickets in 24.1 overs.

During the group stage, heavy rain disrupted the game, leading to its cancellation. Factoring this in, the Asian Cricket Council decided to keep a reserve day on Monday for the Super Four stage match. The match will now resume today from where it was disrupted (147-2 in 24.1 overs). India’s king of cricket, Virat Kohli and K L Rahul are on the pitch after India lost both of its openers.

Though the match is expected to resume at 3 PM local time (3 PM IST), the chances of a resumption are looking slim as several users have posted on X that its been raining in Colombo since morning hours. Even the local weather forecast is saying that rain is expected over Sri Lanka’s capital on Monday.

Playing XIs

Pakistan Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

Indian Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (W/K), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Live Streaming

Viewers can live stream the India vs Pakistan match on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile application and website. Live streaming is free for mobile application users.