India vs Pakistan in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022; check out details

Indian cricket team will be playing against Pakistan in their first match of the ICC T20 World Cup tournament on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will be held in Australia between October 16- November 13 across seven venues -- Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Geelong, Hobart and Perth.

A total of 45 matches will be played across the tournament.

Defending teams Australia and runners-up New Zealand plus England, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Afghanistan and Bangladesh as the next highest-ranked teams have gained direct entry into the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

Sri Lanka and Namibia will play the opening match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 at Kardinia Park, Geelong on October 16. They'll be joined by two qualifiers in Group A. West Indies will also start in the first round, joined in Group B by Scotland, and two qualifiers in Hobart.

Australia is in Group 1 with world number one England, New Zealand, Afghanistan plus the winner of Group A and the runner-up in Group B from the first round. Group 2 features India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, plus the winner of Group B and runner-up in Group A from the first round.

Australia will play New Zealand in the opening match of the Super 12 at the SCG on October 22 in a re-match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Final. They will face England at The Gabba on November 1 in a re-match of their 2021 semi-final.

Between India and Pakistan, It will be the first World Cup clash between the two nations at the MCG and comes before two more fierce rivals, Australia and England.

The seven venues to host matches are Adelaide Oval, The Gabba, Kardinia Park Stadium, Bellerive Oval, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Perth Stadium and Sydney Cricket Ground.

The semi-finals will be played at the SCG and Adelaide Oval on November 9 and 10, respectively and the final will be contested at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 13.

Sri Lanka, West Indies, Scotland, and Namibia qualified but will start the event in the First Round. The four remaining spots at Australia 2022 will be filled via the ongoing qualification, culminating in two global qualifying tournaments in early 2022.

"T20 is the global growth format for cricket and the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will play a huge role in inspiring our next generation of players and fans as the world's best players descend on Australia and showcase the very best of our sport. The release of fixtures is always a great moment in the delivery of a World Cup as fans start to get excited about opening games, head to heads, and knock-out stages," said International Cricket Council CEO Geoff Allardice in an official release