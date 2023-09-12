India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023: When, where and how to watch the match, weather update here

India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023: After beating arch-rival Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super 4 match, India will take on Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday. The winner today may book a spot in the final, which is scheduled for September 17. India defeated Pakistan in the 2-day affair. The match started at 3 PM (IST) on Sunday and ended at 10.55 PM on Monday.

India and Sri Lanka at Asia Cup

India are currently at number one after their spectacular 228-run victory over Pakistan. India have played just one match and has an NRR of +4.560.

Sri Lanka find themselves in the second position having defeated Bangladesh earlier in the Super 4 stage. They have an NRR of +0.420.

If India's match against Sri Lanka gets washed out, the teams will share the game points as the Asian Cricket Council has not kept a reserve day like India vs Pakistan.

Weather forecast

As per AccuWeather, overcast conditions are set to remain throughout the match between India and Sri Lanka. Data shows there is an 84 per cent chance of precipitation and a 95 per cent chance of cloud cover during the day. As the day proceeds, rain is most likely to subside but clouds are expected to remain throughout the day.

There is from 31 per cent to 56 per cent chances of rain between 3.30 PM and 5.30 PM. From 6.30 PM onwards, the chances of precipitation will come down to 20 per cent.

The start of the match could be delayed as there are thunderstorms predicted around 3 pm (the scheduled start time).

#WATCH | Sri Lanka | Cloudy skies in Colombo this morning where Team India will face Sri Lanka in the fourth match of Super Fours of #AsiaCup2023, later today. pic.twitter.com/MsnjOypBJZ — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2023

When to watch

The India and Sri Lanka match will start at 3 PM IST on Tuesday, September 12.

Where to watch

The Super 4 match between India and Sri Lanka will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

India vs Sri Lanka squads

The Indian team has won ten of their last 11 ODIs vs Sri Lanka. On the other hand, Sri Lanka have won each of their last 13 ODIs (with other teams). This is the second-longest winning streak in men's ODIs.

The last match between the two teams is the one where India scored a whopping 390/5 with Virat Kohli scoring an unbeaten 166 off 110 and Shubman Gill scoring 116 off 97. In response, Sri Lanka were all out for 73.

Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.

India Probable Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

