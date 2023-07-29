India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli's post-match conversation with WI batter Brandon King breaks the internet

A video of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and West Indies opener Brandon King is doing rounds on social media. In the video, both players can be seen having a chat after the first ODI between the two teams in Barbados earlier this week.

India beat West Indies by five wickets in the first ODI to go 1-0 up in the three-match series on Thursday. Post the match, a glimpse of the conversation between the two players was uploaded on Twitter.

In the video, the former Indian skipper can be seen giving some advice to the WI opener regarding the game. Soon after the video was shared on Twitter, it went viral, with fans appreciating the gesture between the two players.

Virat Kohli talking with Brandon King after the first ODI.



Nice gesture from King. pic.twitter.com/vu6nI2aecu — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 28, 2023

"Fan moment for Brandon King," a Twitter user wrote. Another added, "King talking to the King!! His advice will definitely help Windies cricket improve!"

"One King (Virat Kohli) giving tips to Another King (Brandon King)," a third added.

In that particular match, Brandon did not manage to make much impact, as he was dismissed by Shardul Thakur after having scored 17 runs in 23 balls. Shai Hope of West Indies scored the maximum runs for his team, 43 of 45 balls. Alick Athanaze scored 22 runs.

Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan top-scored with a 46-ball 52 as India chased down the small target of 114 with 163 balls to spare. Captain Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja remained not out on 12 and 16 respectively.

For India, Kuldeep Yadav picked up four wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets.

Debutant Mukesh Kumar, Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur chipped in with a wicket each.

