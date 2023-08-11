Indian-American entrepreneur makes racist jibe, body shames cricketer Prithvi Shaw, gets schooled on X

Cricketer Prithvi Shaw might have knocked a 244 off just 153 balls, propelling Northamptonshire's total to 415 for 8 in 50 overs, but that did not prevent him from being body shamed. But this time, netizens were on his side.

Indian-American entrepreneur, and founder of Ocho and Teachable, Ankur Nagpal, shared an image of Prithvi Shaw, and said, “Indian diet and genetics are unparalleled. This is a 23 year old Indian athlete. 23!”

Netizens defended Shaw to Nagpal. Many asked Nagpal to introspect, while some pointed out that cricketers who would not be traditionally deemed fit have gone on to win matches and score centuries.

We have Virat Kohli, Neeraj Chopra. But damn we need to make it " Indian " and stereotype — krithika sivaswamy (@krithikasivasw) August 10, 2023

Please Stop this shaming without knowing what the person has been through — Abhishek Bhalerao (@mumbaiactor_) August 11, 2023

You got them genes too, mate! — PK (@PKGulati) August 11, 2023

Trolling and stereotyping 1.3 billion people speak a bit more about your diet than anything else, unfortunately. — Kunal Lunawat (@KunalLunawat) August 10, 2023

Indians (including first generation ABCD) shaming other Indians is unparalleled — Sid Sarasvati⚡️ (@sid_sarasvati) August 9, 2023

Not cool to post this bro. He is an awesome cricketer. — Aryan Singh (@Singh1Aryan) August 10, 2023

These NRIs think they are better than everyone, body-shaming people and generalizing. It is such a pitiful thing to do. — M (@anngrypakiistan) August 10, 2023

Author, entrepreneur and content creator Ankur Warikoo had also replied to the post on X, formerly known as Twitter, and poked fun at the cricketer. “Bet his mom thinks “patla ho gaya hai” :)))” he said.

But netizens were also left unimpressed with the joke by the influencer who often talks about his weight loss journey and fitness. What followed was a barrage of comments from X user, who criticised Warikoo for his comment.

After receiving severe backlash from X users, Warikoo replied to his own post and stated that his post was extremely insensitive and that it was his responsibility to apologise for the same.

“I realize my mistake after people's responses. This pic is Prithvi Shaw's who lost his mother at the age of 4. Which makes my post extremely insensitive and not something I am proud of. In an attempt to invoke my mom's natural reaction to my fitness levels in my 20s, I made a horrible mistake. @PrithviShaw - I do not expect you to read this or least of all forgive me. But it is my responsibility to apologize for this. I am truly sorry. For clarification - I do not follow cricket actively, so I was not aware of Prithvi (beyond his name). Would have acted differently was I aware of him and his history. PS: Not deleting this, so that this continues to act as a reminder to me (sic),” he stated.

Prithvi Shaw had led the U-19 team in the World Cup successfully, and a contract with IPL team, Delhi Capitals. But the cricketer, following an injury in 2018, found himself out of the Indian cricket team. Shaw, was was once touted to be one of the best cricketers of his generation, failed to impress in the IPL 2023 season too, after which DC coach Ricky Ponting. He made a comeback in the last match but the team was already out of the running.

However, in an interview with Cricbuzz, Shaw had stated that he isn't quite sure why he was dropped from the Indian team. He said that he had cleared all the required tests. Shaw acknowledged that he is disappointed but also that he can't do anything about it.

He also opened up about his mental health struggles and confessed that he has no friends. "As a person, I just like to be in my own zone. People say a lot of things about me. But those who know me, know how I am. I don't have friends, I don't like to make friends. This is what's happening with this generation. You can't share your thoughts with anyone else...I've very less friends, only a couple of friends, and even with them I don't share everything, only a few things," he had said.

