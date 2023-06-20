‘Look for excuses or look to get better’: Virat Kohli’s inspiring fitness video takes internet by storm ahead of India's West Indies tour

Virat Kohli, the dynamic captain of the Indian cricket team, has left fans in awe with his latest gym workout video. Shared on Instagram, the clip has quickly gone viral, highlighting his unwavering commitment to his physical preparation ahead of the highly anticipated West Indies tour.

Accompanying the video, Kohli posted a powerful message: "Look for excuses or look to get better." This mantra, often reiterated by the cricketer, serves as a reminder that self-improvement requires dedication and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

In the captivating footage, Kohli is seen engaged in an intense weight training session at his gym. His previous posts showcased a wide range of exercises, including squats, deadlifts, and bench presses, demonstrating his comprehensive approach to fitness. Additionally, he demonstrated his commitment to cardiovascular endurance by engaging in rigorous treadmill workouts.

With a staggering following of 250 million, Kohli ranks as the third most-followed sports personality globally, surpassed only by football legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. His dedication to maintaining peak physical condition serves as an inspiration to millions of fans worldwide.

Following the conclusion of the ICC World Test Championship final, where India suffered a defeat against Australia, Kohli shared an intriguing quote on his Instagram story from the ancient Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu: "Silence is a source of great strength." Taken from Lao Tzu's revered work, the Tao Te Ching, this quote emphasises the power of silence as a means of achieving clarity, strength, and avoiding unnecessary conflict.

As India gears up for the West Indies tour, Kohli, determined to bounce back from his recent performance, aims to lead his team to victory. The tour encompasses a comprehensive series, including two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is, providing ample opportunity for Kohli to showcase his prowess on the field and make a resounding comeback.

