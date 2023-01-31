Indian-American surgeon demands $76,000 refund from celebrated wedding photographer; here's why

An Indian-American surgeon from New Jersey is reportedly demanding a refund of $76,000 from a celebrated photographer after firing him just days before his daughter's wedding. The reason for the firing has been identified as last-minute demands made by the photographer.

Dr Amit Patel, 59, claimed in a lawsuit that the celebrated shutterbug he originally hired began making eleventh-hour demands. Later, Patel had to scramble to find another professional photographer for the wedding of his daughter Anisha (28) with Arjun Mehta in a four-day celebration in Turkey.

The four-day celebration took a year of planning and included 250 guests, 13 custom outfits for the bride, and a feature in Vogue, according to a media report.

"It was the first wedding for the family in a long time," Patel told New York Post, adding that the total cost of the affair was “a good six-figure number.”

However, it nearly became a disaster due to the demands made by noted photographer Clane Gessel.

“It’s panic. You can imagine telling your daughter a few days before her wedding that the photographer she selected, he’s not coming,” Patel told the publication.

According to the report, Gessel and his namesake studio agreed in writing that he would be the “main photographer” at each of the gathering’s multiple events, and that he and his team would stay at the Doubletree by Hilton, instead of the luxury, five-star Mandarin Hotel, where the wedding took place.

Gessel allegedly sent an e-mail to Patel when the father of the bride was waiting to board a plane to Turkey for the wedding -- to say he would “decide who is shooting what and when,” and demanded to be booked into the same luxury hotel where the wedding was to take place.

